DPM Dar to visit US next week for UNSC signature events

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to the United States next week to attend high-level events marking Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York, followed by bilateral engagements in Washington.

In New York, as part of Pakistan’s Security Council signature events, the deputy premier will chair a high-level open debate on “Promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes”.

“The high-level debate aims at exploring ways to strengthen multilateralism, and at enhancing diplomacy and mediation for peaceful settlement of disputes,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

In addition, the foreign minister will preside over the quarterly open debate of the Security Council on the “Situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian Question”.

He will also chair a high-level briefing of the UN Security Council that will focus on enhancing cooperation between the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The meeting is being held as part of Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen collaboration between the OIC and the UN for maintenance of international peace and security.

To express Pakistan’s strong commitment, and unwavering support for the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, Dar will also attend the high-level Conference on the “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of Two-State Solution”.

During his stay in New York, he is expected to also have several bilateral engagements with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials.

“Dar’s visit to New York and Washington exemplifies Pakistan’s growing role and importance in the multilateral arena as well as its expanding multifaceted relations with the US," said the statement.

"Pakistan’s high-level participation in the UN Security Council’s Quarterly Debate on the Middle East as well as the International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of Two-State Solution, is also a testimony to Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to and support for the Palestinian cause," it concluded.

The visit came weeks after Pakistan has formally recommended US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India earlier this year.

A letter of recommendation, signed by DPM Dar, was sent to the Nobel Committee in Norway.

According to the government, the move recognises President Trump’s efforts in bringing about a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and for highlighting the Kashmir dispute on the international stage.