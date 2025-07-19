PAF aircraft win global awards at UK airshow

PAF's C-130 Hercules and JF-17C Block III win global awards at Royal International Air Tattoo 2025, United Kingdom. — state media

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft earned global recognition at one of the world's largest military airshows, the Royal International Air Tattoo 2025 in the United Kingdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PAF team, comprising the said aircraft, landed at Royal Air Force Base Fairford earlier this week.

The PAF's C-130 secured the first position and won the Concours d'Elegance Trophy at the RIAT 2025.

Furthermore, the JF-17C Block III was awarded the "Spirit of the Meet Trophy" in recognition of its excellent flying and technical performance, PTV News reported.

The state media called the PAF's major accolades at the world-renowned airshow proof of its professionalism and skill.

Representing the country's advanced defence technology, the aircraft impressed with its journey from Pakistan to the UK, conducted through continuous, non-stop air-to-air refuelling, en route to the United Kingdom with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker.

The fighter jet played a key role during the Marka-e-Haq confrontation with the Indian Air Force in May this year.

The PAF downed at least six Indian fighter jets, including expensive French aircraft, Rafale, in response to India's unprovoked missile attacks.

The 87-hour conflict, which raised fears of a nuclear war between the two countries, finally ended in a ceasefire brokered by the United States.