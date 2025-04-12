Former president Arif Alvi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Arif Alvi, the former president and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, has echoed the increasing calls for talks, saying he would be open to holding negotiations about the upcoming elections.

In an interview with CNN, he said: "If dialogues are held regarding the next elections, we will welcome it." He is currently on a private tour to the US.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Azam Swati has expressed optimism regarding progress in negotiations with institutions. He suggested that progress in these talks will be made upon former president Alvi's return to the country.

Speaking with a private TV channel, Swati has also disclosed that he has started contacting the establishment from Thursday with the permission of the party founder Imran Khan and will meet a ‘special personality’ next Wednesday.

Swati said he will meet someone after which he would be able to say how far he could go and what would be the future course of action, The News reported.

The PTI leader said he had told Imran that he, Dr Alvi, and some other people will start the negotiation process together. “I have sent a message to Dr Alvi that I am meeting someone next Wednesday. I want Alvi and some other friends to join me,” he remarked.

In the interview, Alvi also emphasised that dialogue is also the solution to the Balochistan issue as well.

Alvi alleged that his party, PTI, won in Balochistan during the February 8, 2024, elections, but their votes were undercounted. He asserted that had the votes been counted accurately, PTI would have formed governments in all provinces, including Balochistan.

The former president expressed concern over the frustration among the youth in Balochistan, stating that their voices are not being heard. He also criticised the use of force to suppress protests across the country, arguing that it only exacerbates public discontent.

Furthermore, he said that print, electronic, and social media in Pakistan are currently not free and social media platform X could only be used with a VPN.