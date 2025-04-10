PM Shehbaz leaves for Belarus on official trip

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a two-day official visit to Belarus on Thursday following an invitation from President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz, and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, along with senior officials.

The latest visit underscores Islamabad's efforts to enhance bilateral ties with the European country.

This official trip comes after President Lukashenko's important visit to Pakistan in November last year, during which over a dozen memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed, with pledges to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of advancing political dialogue and strengthening inter-parliamentary relations.

They also focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation, adopting a collaborative approach to regional economic integration and connectivity and enhancing the legal framework to facilitate bilateral collaboration.

During the two-day visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements—including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in February 2025 and a subsequent visit by a high-powered mixed ministerial delegation to Belarus in April 2025 - have laid the groundwork for a productive visit.

The two sides are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

PM Shehbaz's visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.