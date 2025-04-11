Pakistan, Belarus sign multiple accords to enhance defence, trade cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) shakes hand with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, April 11, 2025. — PID

MINSK: Pakistan and Belarus on Friday signed a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, commerce and environmental protection.

The accords were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Belarus, following his meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the delegation-level talks between the two sides encompassing discussions on different areas of cooperation as well as regional and international matters.

The two leaders witnessed the ceremony as ministers from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents.

The governments of Pakistan and Belarus signed a Readmission Agreement as well as an Agreement on Cooperation between the interior ministries of two countries. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Belarusian Internal Affairs Minister exchanged documents.

Both nations also signed an agreement on cooperation between the defence ministries of the two countries and the documents were exchanged by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

The two sides signed a Programme (Roadmap) of the Military-Technical Cooperation between the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense Production for 2025-2027. Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus exchanged the documents.

During the visit, the bilateral accords were also signed for cooperation on environmental protection, postal services, business support, trade development and cooperation between trade bodies.

'150,000 skilled Pakistani workers'

In a joint press stakeout separately, PM Shehbaz said that Belarus had extended a "generous offer" to invite over 150,000 young, highly skilled Pakistani workers to contribute to the nation-building efforts of Belarus.

Calling it a “gift” for the people of Pakistan, the prime minister expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting that this initiative will not only benefit the Belarusian economy but also provide meaningful livelihoods to Pakistani youth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) holds bilateral meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, April 11, 2025. — PID

“I assure you that the skilled Pakistani workforce, duly certified both by international standards and through national accreditation, will serve as a valuable asset to Belarus,” the premier said while speaking along with Belarus President Lukashenko.

Recalling the visit of Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan in 2015-16, the prime minister said this visit laid the foundation of long journey of friendship and cooperation in areas of mutual interests.

The premier expressed the government’s interest in benefiting from the experience of Belarus in various areas especially the agriculture.

“Pakistan is an agrarian country and 65% population reside in rural areas. We need your expertise to increase our per acre yield by utilizing the modern methodologies in the sector,” he said adding that Pakistan needed to have joint ventures between Pakistan and Belarus companies. “The companies from both Pakistan and Belarus will have a win-win situation in this regard.”

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the Belarusian expertise in manufacturing equipment of mining sector, saying that Pakistan had mineral deposits worth of trillions of dollars and both countries could become great partners in this sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Belarus President Lukashenko emphasised the importance his country placed on fostering strong ties with Pakistan.

He said that Belarus attached great significance to its relations with Pakistan and looked forward to deepening cooperation on multiple fronts.

Welcoming the Pakistani premier, President Lukashenko highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral collaboration in diverse sectors, including trade, industry, agriculture, and technology.

He expressed confidence that the high-level engagement would pave the way for long-term strategic partnership and mutual growth.

The president noted that the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif would serve as a catalyst for opening new avenues of cooperation between the two nations. He stressed the need to explore untapped areas of partnership and to build upon the existing friendly relations.