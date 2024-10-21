Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with third baby boy

An undated image of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with her husband Mahmood Choudhry and their two sons Mir Hakim and Mir Sijawal. — Instagram/@bakhtawarbz

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has announced the birth of her third son in a social media post on Monday.



Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, Bakhtawar and her husband, Mahmood Choudhry, revealed that they had welcomed their newborn son on October 20.

The couple shared heartfelt posts that featured a picture with a vibrant, green floral background, that read: "We are happy to announce the birth of our third baby boy".

In the captions of the posts made by the couple featured the birth date of their newborn son and it was accompanied with green and white heart emojis.



However, the couple has not revealed the name of their third son yet.

Bakhtawar tied the knot with businessman Mahmood on January 29, 2021 and announced the birth of their first son, Mir Hakim, on October 10 in the same year.

A year later, the couple was blessed with a second baby boy, Mir Sijawal, on October 5, 2022.

Bakhtawar, 34, often posts social media updates featuring her sons playing and spending time with their grandfather. Her posts also feature her children spending quality time with their uncle, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and their aunt, Aseefa Bhutto .

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.