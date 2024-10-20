 
Sunday October 20, 2024
National

Despite PTI concerns, govt eyes passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment as cabinet okays draft

PTI backtracks from earlier decision of boycotting voting process due in Senate and National Assembly today

By Web Desk
October 20, 2024
(From left PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PM Shahbaz Sharif, others smile during a press conference with some parties' leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — AFP

The federal cabinet finally greenlit the draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment on Sunday after multiple delays, with the ruling coalition eyeing swift passage of the contentious judicial package in both houses of parliament. 

The government is poised to introduce the proposed judicial reforms in the Senate and the National Assembly and hold voting on it in today's sessions. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.