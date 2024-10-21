PTI warns MNAs who backed constitutional amendment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser addressing an event on September 20, 2024. Facebook/ @SpeakerAsadqaiser

Warning of repercussion, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser stated on Monday that the independent candidates belonging to his party, who supported the controversial constitutional amendment in the National Assembly, had committed treachery against both the party and Imran Khan, the party's founder.

A few independent PTI-backed members of the National Assembly (MNAs) provided vital support for the government to secure 225 of the 224 votes needed to amend the Constitution.

Mubarak Zeb, Usman Ali, Aurangzeb Khichi and Zahoor Qureshi were the PTI-endorsed independent MNAs who voted in the tweak's favour, while Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)'s Chaudhry Ilyas also supported the legislation.

Under the judicial reforms passed during a late-night session of parliament, the chief justice of Pakistan will now be selected by a parliamentary committee and have a fixed term of three years. A new constitutional bench will also be formed.

"Those who voted [in favour of the bill] have committed treachery against the party and its founder," said Qaiser during a media talk.

Emphasising that the votes cast were not in line with the party policy, Qaiser, a former speaker of the lower house, stated: "These were not their votes, they were votes for the founder of PTI."

He accused the government of ignoring parliamentary rules and procedures in pushing through the bill. "The government did not adhere to the proper rules and processes for this bill," he claimed.

The former speaker of the National Assembly further alleged that what transpired in the Parliament was unconstitutional and that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not given proper representation in the Senate.

"What happened was unconstitutional, and there is no representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Senate," he added.

Qaiser condemned the tactics used by the government, accusing them of forcibly buying loyalties. "It's shameful that they think they have done something democratic or legal by forcibly buying loyalties," he remarked.

Calling for public action, he urged the nation to raise its voice against this betrayal. "I hope the nation will raise a strong voice," Qaiser said, while affirming that PTI will follow Imran's directives moving forward.

"We will continue our protest and make it even more effective," he added.

Qaiser announced that PTI no longer recognises the current assembly, calling it a "fake assembly" without the mandate of the people. "This assembly does not have the public’s mandate, and we do not consider its legislation valid," he asserted.

He also warned of legal action against those who showed disloyalty to the party. "There will be legal action against those who showed weakness," he said, adding that Zain Qureshi did not vote, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi is making sacrifices for the party.

Qaiser appealed to the public to boycott the dissident members, stressing that PTI would conduct a full inquiry and take action against those involved. "The party will carry out a complete inquiry, and those found guilty will face action," he concluded.