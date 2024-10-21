Punjab bans meeting Adiala prisoners 'indefinitely'

A policeman peeps through the main gate of the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on January 30, 2024. —AFP

RAWALPINDI: Citing security concerns, the Punjab government has again extended the ban on meetings with inmates at the Adiala jail, this time indefinitely, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Monday.

The ban, according to the sources, would not be lifted until further order in this regard. They said the jail administration extended the ban on the Punjab government's order.

Earlier, the provincial government had prohibited prisoners from meeting visitors from October 4 to 18 and then the ban was extended by two more days.

Though the ban has apparently been extended due to security concerns for high-profile political prisoners — such as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Bibi, senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi — but it equally applies to all the prisoners.

Last week, the Adiala jail authorities had rubbished the claims made by the PTI about ill-treatment meted out to the former prime minister, while revealing exquisite menu of meals provided to Imran in the prison.

The menu was revealed after PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan mentioned about alleged mistreatment towards the deposed prime minister in the jail following the former’s meeting with the latter in Adiala — where Imran remains incarcerated for over a year now.

Addressing journalists in Islamabad, the PTI chairman said it was for the first time after his imprisonment at the Adiala jail that Imran mentioned about conditions of his prison cell.

Responding to the allegations, the Adiala jail authorities an official statement, saying that Imran was being provided with all amenities he was entitled to under B-Class jail rules.

The jail authorities said: "Imran Khan has been given all facilities, including uninterrupted electricity, proper meals and the opportunity to exercise regularly."

They said that a professional cook prepared his meals, which included a wide range of dishes to his taste.

"Khan’s breakfast consists of coffee, chia seeds, beetroot juice, yoghurt, chapati, biscuits and dates. For lunch, he is served traditional curry, local chicken, chapati, salad, green tea, and mutton. Dinner includes porridge, coconut, coconut juice and grapes, all prepared under the supervision of an assistant superintendent.

“His food is prepared according to his choices and under strict supervision,” the statement read, dismissing claims made during the press conference by the PTI leaders.

Commenting on his health, the authorities said that the former prime minister, who has been imprisoned since last year, was examined thrice a day by an in-house doctor and the fresh medical tests confirmed he was in healthy and active. Doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital too conducted a medical examination and confirmed his well-being two days ago.

Imran is also provided with daily newspapers and exercises for two hours each day, the officials said. They refuted the claims of isolation, stressing that security arrangements in B-Class “are thorough and complete”.

The authorities termed the news doing rounds on social media and within political circles about Imran’s alleged mistreatment as “baseless”. They said that the PTI founder’s conditions complied with all legal requirements.