President to sign constitutional package into law today

President Asif Ali Zardari is addressing joint session of parliament on April 18, 2024. — National Assembly of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to give his assent and sign the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law upon the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday (today).

Aiwan-e-Sadr Secretariat has confirmed that the ceremony originally slated to take place at 6am — another announcement was made for 8am as well — will now be held at some other time today, the time for which will be announced later.



The development comes after the ruling coalition succeeded in pushing the highly contentious judicial reforms through the Parliament via a two-thirds majority with 225 and 65 votes in the lower and upper house, respectively.



PM Shehbaz Sharif signs advice to President Asif Ali Zardari to give assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill on October 21, 2024. — APP

Following the late-night marathon session in the Parliament, PM Shehbaz sent an advice to President Zardari in the wee hours of Monday to give his assent and sign the legislation into law.

The treasury benches, comprising 211 seats, required 224 votes in the NA. However, their numbers rose to 219 following the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) support.

The amendments were passed after the PTI-backed independent lawmakers including Zahoor Qureshi, Aurangzeb Khichi, Usman Ali, and Mubarak Zeb voted in favour of the motion along with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) Chaudhry Ilyas.

Overview of legislation