Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s provocative assertions

Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the provocative and inflammatory assertions made by the Indian prime minister in his May 12 address.

In a statement released today, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that the Indian premier's fresh statement reflects a propensity to fabricate misleading narratives to justify aggression.

“At a time when international efforts are being made for regional peace and stability, this statement represents a dangerous escalation rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law,” he added.

He maintained that Pakistan remained committed to the recent ceasefire understanding and taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.

The FO spokesperson said that this ceasefire was achieved as a result of the facilitation of several friendly countries, which contacted us with a message of de-escalation.

The portrayal of Pakistan as seeking a ceasefire in “despair and frustration” is yet another blatant lie, he added.

The spokesperson maintained that the Pahalgam attack was being exploited without credible evidence to malign Pakistan, justify military adventurism by contriving a casus belli, serve domestic political objectives, deflect attention from rising communal tensions, human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and reinforce a manufactured narrative of a perpetual external threat.

After the unlawful and unprovoked Indian aggression against innocent Pakistani civilians on a false pretext of terrorism, and despite Pakistan’s restraint, he said that India recklessly provoked the situation further by targeting Pakistan’s military bases, risking an uncontrollable escalatory spiral.

“Indian actions set a dangerous precedent for aggression, dragging the entire region to the brink of disaster. This reflects the mindset of a revisionist actor that seeks to upend strategic stability in South Asia without regard for consequences.

Moreover, the spokesperson said that India was justifying the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians, mostly women and children, as well as its highly irresponsible brinkmanship, as the “new normal” for the region.

“Pakistan totally rejects this assertion,” he added.

The “normal” remains that no one will be allowed to challenge the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, as amply demonstrated by Pakistan in resolutely defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as the security of its people, said the spokesperson.

“Make no mistake, we will closely monitor India’s actions and behaviour in this regard in the coming days,” the FO spokesperson warned. He also urged the international community to do the same.

Consistent with its right to self-defence, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was calibrated and targeted against military installations.

“Pakistan proved its strength against Indian military capability and targets. It is now an indisputable and well-known fact which cannot be denied by misinformation and propaganda,” he added.

The diplomat said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions were also reflected by its blatant disregard for the sanctity of binding agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) that has governed shared water resources for decades.

The FO spokesperson warned that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to preserve its rights under the treaty.

Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, being directly sponsored by India,” he said, adding that they suffered a lot due to this scourge.

“Our contributions and sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism are well known. Pakistan has always supported the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he reiterated.

In this regard, he said that Islamabad reiterated its support for US President Donald Trump’s efforts aimed at the resolution of this dispute, which remains a source of instability in South Asia.

“In this era, peace is the true strength. The world is not served by theatrical militarism and grandstanding but by mature leadership, regional cooperation, and respect for international norms,” he added.

“Pakistan is a sovereign nation with resilient institutions, a committed populace, and a globally recognized role in maintaining peace and security”, he said and warned that their commitment to peace must never be mistaken for weakness.

Any future aggression will also be met with full resolve, the spokesperson said and expressed hope that India would prioritise regional stability and the well-being of its citizens over the narrow, politically motivated jingoism.