As the political turmoil in Pakistan intensified Tuesday after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested, the United Kingdom updated its travel advisory for Pakistan.
The news about the travel advice update was shared by British Acting High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish on his Twitter account.
Titled "updated information on political rallies and protests", the updated travel advisory cautioned British citizens from travelling to certain areas.
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advised citizens against all travel to the following:
In addition, the FCDO advised citizens against all but essential travel to the following:
Earlier today, Rangers personnel arrested PTI Chairman Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.
Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".
Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.
In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.
Protesters also caused damage to public property in other cities, including Rawalpindi and Lahore.
