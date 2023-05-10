We need university

Nasirabad is a significantly large district of Balochistan in terms of agriculture. But it is disappointing to reveal that the people of Nasirabad have been ignored by both the provincial and federal governments for many decades. A majority of people in the region belong to the middle class or the lower middle class, and they are unable to continue their education. The representatives of the people of Nasirabad rarely response to people’s issues after assuming power. A few years ago, a prestigious engineering institution of Pakistan agreed to open its campus in Nasirabad, but due to political interference of feudal lords, the project was cancelled. The Balochistan government should play its role to educate the people of the region. The setting up of the University of Nasirabad is the only solution to the problems faced by the people here.
Shahzaman Baloch
Nasirabad
