Afghan soil can’t be used against neighbours: Muttaqi

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during an inauguration ceremony of a 5000 bed rehabilitation camp for drug addicts, at the interior ministry in Kabul on February 1, 2023. — AFP

NOWSHERA: Afghanistan Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi here on Monday held out an assurance to the Ulema that no one would be allowed to use the Afghan soil for terror activities against any neighbouring country.

“The doors of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will always remain open to the people of Pakistan for trade, tourism and cultural exchange activities to cement bilateral relations between the two neighbours,” he said during a meeting with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUIS) chief and Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

Afghan Minister for Commerce and Trade Nooruddin Azizi, Pakistan Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood, Maulana Rashidul Haq Sami, Maulana Sheikh Muhammad Idrees, Maulana Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, Maulana Tayyab Tahir Panjpiri, Maulana Muhammad Ahmad, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil and Ulema from Pakistan and Afghanistan were also present.

The acting Afghan foreign minister said that peace had been restored in Afghanistan and the country was put back on track to development and prosperity because of their continuous struggle.

He said that the Afghan trade route was safe and Pakistan should avail itself the opportunity to expand trade and business activities to Afghanistan and other Central Asian States, which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

“Islam is the religion of peace, brotherhood, development and prosperity and now everyone can see its blessings and positive results in our country,” Amir Khan Muttaqi said, adding, his visit was aimed at ending hatred and trust deficit and boosting political and trade ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani said that restoration of lasting peace in the region was a prerequisite for the prosperous and stable Pakistan and Afghanistan and that both countries should work jointly for the same. He said that Pakistani people and government had rendered numerous sacrifices for bringing back peace and stability in the region and now the time had come to benefit from that.