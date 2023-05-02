UN committee allows Taliban's meeting with Pakistan, China ministers

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during an inauguration ceremony of a 5000 bed rehabilitation camp for drug addicts, at the interior ministry in Kabul on February 1, 2023. — AFP

In meeting of the United Nations Security Council committee on Monday, Taliban administration's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was granted approval to meet with the foreign ministers and diplomats from Pakistan and China, wires service Reuters reported on Tuesday.



The Afghan foreign minister — who has been under a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo due to UN Security Council's sanctions — will travel to Pakistan to attend the meeting next week.

The 15-member Security Council Taliban sanctions committee was sent a letter by the UN Mission in Pakistan requesting Muttaqi's exemption to travel to neighbouring nation between May 6 to 9. During this time period, the Afghan minister will be meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China.

The letter did not mention details of discussions to be held during the meeting, but stated that cost of Muttaqi's trip will be covered by Pakistan.

Both the Pakistani and Chinese officials have previously spoken about the inclusion of Afghanistan, led by Taliban since its takeover in August 2021, in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The position of Afghanistan in the region is very crucial given its untapped mineral resources worth billions of dollars. It is also a central route between South and Central Asia for trade and transit.

Last month, Muttaqi was also allowed to travel to Uzbekistan by the UN committee to meet with the neighboring countries' foreign ministers for discussions on security, peace and matters of stability.

The two-day meeting, which is being held in Doha with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in presence, is attended by the UN's special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the meeting, as reported by Reuters, aims "to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban."

Dujarric said that the UN committee meeting would hold discussions on key issues including human rights, rights of women and girls, countering terrorism, drug trafficking and inclusive governance.

While the Taliban was invited to the Doha meeting, other participants include Pakistan, China, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Russia, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Britain, France, Norway, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union.