ATP hails ‘new era’ for Chinese tennis

SHANGHAI: ATP executives hailed a "new era" for Chinese tennis as they relaunched the lucrative Shanghai Masters on Monday after three consecutive years of Covid cancellations.

The flagship event of the men´s game in the Asia-Pacific region was among many international sporting fixtures stopped by Beijing´s strict anti-virus measures over the past few years. International sports bodies have sought to bring back such events since those restrictions were lifted in December.

"We are very confident this is the moment we will start a new journey... for tennis in China," ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said at a launch ceremony. Elite women´s tennis is also returning to China after the WTA abandoned in March a boycott it had imposed over concerns for the safety of player Peng Shuai.

Peng, a former doubles world number one, has not been seen outside China since 2021, when she made -- and then withdrew -- accusations of sexual assault against a high-ranking official. The WTA had said it would not return to China without a formal investigation into the allegations and an opportunity to meet privately with Peng.