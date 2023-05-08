One killed, 10 injured in Kashmore intra-clan clash

SUKKUR: A person was killed and 10 others injured in an intra-clan clash in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Sunday.

The clash took place between the two groups of Chandia clan over a family issue in village Khair Muhammad Chandio in Kashmore-Kandhkot, leaving one dead and 10 others injured.The deceased included Muhammad Yousaf Chandio, while the injured persons included Mukhtiar Ali, Ahmed Ali, Shahid Ali, Hassan Ali, Gohar Ali and others.

The Kashmore Police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.The relatives carrying the body of Muhammad Yousuf held protests and sit-ins on the Indus Highway, Kashmore, causing suspension of traffic.

They said Hameed Chandio and others were involved in the murder of Muhammad Yousuf.The protesters ended their sit-in after the police assured them of the arrest of the killers.Meanwhile, a pregnant woman was strangulated to death by her husband over the Karo-Kari issue in Mirpurkhas.Accused Ameer Ali Shah strangulated his wife Hayat Khatoon Shar to death over the Karo-Kari issue in village Salih Shar near Sindhri Police Station.