Mob beats to death two robbers trying to flee after injuring eatery owner

An enraged crowd beat two suspected robbers to death while they were trying to flee after injuring an eatery owner for resisting a mugging bid in Orangi Town on Sunday.

SHO Sohail Khaskheli said the two suspects had arrived at the eatery on as many motorcycles where they snatched mobile phones and cash from people at gunpoint. They also shot and wounded the eatery’s owner, 25-year-old Owais, son of Abdul Kareem, as he offered resistance.

Upon hearing the gunshot, a crowd gathered at the scene and caught both the suspects while they were trying to flee. The mob had brutally beaten them up before a police team reached the scene and took the suspects into custody.

The injured suspects were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries. According to the SHO, the deceased suspects were yet to be identified and they seemed to be in their mid-20s. The officer said the police had also impounded their motorcycles.

SHO Khaskheli explained that it had been confirmed that one of the motorcycles had been stolen from the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station, and the other motorcycle’s record was being verified. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Constable shot dead

A police constable was gunned down by unidentified suspects near the Green Line bus stop at Surjani Morr in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Surjani Town police. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 29-year-old Azeem Haider, son of Iqbal Haider. He was posted at the Manghopir police station, and was a resident of Sector 7-B of Surjani Town.

Police said the PC had gone to a wedding with his family, adding that his family had returned home before him, while he was returning alone on a motorbike when he was shot twice. It was initially suspected that he was killed by muggers, but his pistol, mobile phone, wallet, motorbike or anything else that belonged to him was not stolen.

Police suspect that the killers intended to rob him but he had recognised them because he had lived in Surjani for a long time, so they might have shot him because of that. However, added the officials, the incident is being investigated from all aspects.

The victim was the eldest among his siblings, and according to his family, his wedding was scheduled to take place in a few days. The FIR of the incident has been registered against unidentified suspects under the provisions of murder.

According to the police, their investigators have collected the empty shells of a 30-bore pistol and sent them to the forensic laboratory for ballistics cross-matching.