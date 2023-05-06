Covid no longer a global health emergency: WHO

GENEVA: The Covid-19 pandemic, which killed millions of people and wreaked economic and social havoc, no longer constitutes a global health emergency, the WHO said Friday, warning that the threat persisted.
It is “with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency”, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. The move came after the WHO´s independent emergency committee on the Covid crisis agreed it no longer merited the organisation´s highest alert level and “advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic”.
