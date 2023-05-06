Cop injured in Charsadda firing

CHARSADDA: Unidentified gunmen shot and injured a policeman at Utmanzai bazaar in the limits of City Police Station here on Friday.
The sources said that the cop identified as Muzammil Khan was going home after duty when armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on him at Utmanzai bazaar. He was shot in the head. The local people rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda city where from he was referred to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar due to his critical condition.
The cop was going home after performing night duty at the police lines in Charsadda city. The attackers fled the scene. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the attack.
