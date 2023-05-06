Why PM in UK when terror hitting country: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday condemned killing of schoolteachers in Parachinar and martyrdom of soldiers in North Waziristan and objected to prime minister’s participation in British king’s coronation ceremony saying what Shehbaz was doing in the UK when terrorism incidents were taking place in the country.

In his tweet, he said “[I] strongly condemn the horrific, brutal killing of schoolteachers in Parachinar & the martyrdom of 6 soldiers fighting terrorists in N. Waziristan.“My condolences & prayers go to victims’ families. At this time of increasing terrorism & dire economic situation, with worst inflation in our history, what is PM doing going off for a coronation trip to UK?”

Separately, in a TV address to his party workers on Friday, he said the rulers wanted to buy time till October for elections just to remove him from the way and crush his party. He said the rulers would not hold polls even in late 2023 if their plan to crush the PTI was not materialised. Imran added the rulers wanted elections and electoral results of their choice in which people of Pakistan would have no say.

He urged the rulers to block the way of mafias and side with the judiciary, which was the only hope for Pakistan. He said the country was at the crossroads, adding that such circumstances had been witnessed never before. He added that only due to judiciary, the rule of law prevailed.

Imran announced holding rallies in support of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and urged his party workers to turn up in big numbers in the rallies. He also said that he would himself lead the rally in Lahore.

The PTI chief regretted that he had been implicated in blasphemy cases only because he insulted ‘Dirty Harry’. Gross violations of human rights were underway against the PTI workers and asserted “we are not those people who leave the country at critical times. We will fight till last ball in this country; we have to fight against mafias and our hopes are with judiciary only.”

Imran said a ‘horse rider’ decided about the PTI government’s fate behind closed doors and conspired against it to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power. In a sarcastic tone, he and a ‘genius’ like Ishaq Dar was brought back to make him the finance minister.

Imran said during the PTI government, Pakistan was making economical progress and it had successfully combated all challenges including coronavirus epidemic. He said that during the PTI government, industry, employment, agricultural sector were witnessing progress.

He said he tried to hold fresh election in the country and gave suggestions for polls. He said the Supreme Court took suo motu notice and courts were opened at 12’O clock in the night. But the PTI accepted the verdict that came against it. He said “when we dissolved our assemblies, the Election Commission of Pakistan, with a mala fide intention, appointed Shehbaz’s people in Punjab and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s men in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

When the PTI moved court, it gave verdict that elections should be held on May 14. Imran said the decision was not implemented. When the PTI held negotiations with the coalition government team, they said polls would be held after the budget and also conveyed that an agreement with the IMF was also on the cards. “What was the guarantee that the IMF would sign an agreement with the Punjab government,” asked Imran Khan.