Barrister from Jhelum joins PMLN after meeting Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: A lawyer from a prominent Jhelum political family announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (N) during his meeting with the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif.

After the meeting, Barrister Chaudhry Taimoor Nawaz told the media that he had been instructed by Nawaz Sharif to become active at the national and local level politics. The lawyer said it was unfortunate that Jhelum was linked with Fawad Chaudhary, “whose only claim to fame is to abuse political opponents and indulge into dirty politics. He alleged that Fawad Chaudhary had made tall promises to the local youth but did nothing to provide jobs and opportunities to the local people.