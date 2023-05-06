Strong earthquake kills one in Japan

TOKYO: A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Friday, leaving at least one person dead and 21 injured, as rescuers searched for another trapped under rubble after several houses collapsed.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the central Ishikawa region in mid-afternoon at a depth of 12-km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Weather officials warned residents of possible aftershocks and landslides in the days ahead but said there was no risk of a tsunami.