Fire damages restaurant

A fire broke out at a restaurant in PECHS on Friday, causing panic among locals and resulting in significant damage to the establishment.
According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the department received information about the fire and immediately dispatched a vehicle to the scene. The fire was brought under control, but not before it had caused damage to the first floor of the restaurant.
The blaze was apparently caused by a short circuit. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, but the restaurant’s valuable equipment was destroyed by the flames. The cause of the short circuit was currently under investigation, and authorities were working to determine the extent of the damage caused by the fire, he said.
