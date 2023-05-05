PTI’s Gandapur released from Sukkur jail

SUKKUR: Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur was released from Central Jail Sukkur on Thursday after his protective bail was extended by another five days.

Gandapur walked free after Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur extended his protective bail plea by five more days. After his release from Central Jail, Ali Amin Gandapur left for Punjab in convoy. He was welcomed at the Sukkur Toll Plaza by PTI leaders including Haleem Adil Sheikh Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Deedar Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Abro and others.

Ali Amin Gandapur was handed over to Shikarpur police by Punjab police on April 20. He was produced before the Shikarpur court on April 21 for provocative speeches on the complaint Amanullah. The case against the PTI leader was dismissed on April 28. Earlier, the Fifth Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur granted five-day protective bail of Gandapur but the Sukkur Central Jail refused to release him citing pending cases against him in Punjab. The PTI leader was wanted by Lahore and Islamabad police in multiple cases, including a hate speech case against state institutions.