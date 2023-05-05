Thunderstorm, rain in Lahore; more showers forecast

LAHORE: thunderstorm with rain was observed in the City here on Thursday night while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor and Mithi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 18.4°C.