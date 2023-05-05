FIA summons ex-PM Gilani in graft case on 8th

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani to record his statement in connection with an inquiry pertaining to a corruption case of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
The FIA, Multan, has asked the former premier to bring all relevant record to the investigation officers on May 8. On December 14, 2014, a relevant court had given him exemption from appearance. It is pertinent to mention that Gilani and some former and serving senior TDAP officials, along with a few others, were booked by the FIA Karachi in three cases for their alleged involvement in the approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies worth about one billion rupees to several fake companies through fictitious claims and backdated cheques.
