Unnecessary trip

This refers to the news report, ‘PM arrives in UK for King Charles coronation ceremony’ (May 4). Given Pakistan’s current political and economic situation, there was no need for the prime minister to attend this ceremony. According to media reports, many world leaders decided against attending this ceremony including Russia.

Pakistan could have chosen to either send its diplomats or the president who holds a ceremonial role. In fact, he would have been a better choice considering the monarch of the UK is also a ceremonial position.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada