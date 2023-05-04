PM arrives in UK for King Charles coronation ceremony

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif climbs into a plane in this undated photo. — Twitter/@pmln_org

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif touched down in the United Kingdom’s capital London for representing Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Some 2,000 guests, including global royalty and world leaders, will be at Saturday’s event in central London, with huge crowds lining the route to and from Buckingham Palace. PM Sharif will represent Pakistan with his delegation and along with other heads of state who have flown in from across the world for the momentous occasion.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Luton airport where he was received by Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ali Khan and a representative of the British Foreign Office.

Before departing for the visit, the prime minister said he was en route to the Kingdom whose leaders have been “great friends of Pakistan”.

“The UK-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history & multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades,” the prime minister said in a tweet. “I will also use the opportunity to attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister is expected to return on Monday, while he is also scheduled to meet Nawaz Sharif, who is his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s supremo. It is believed the Sharif brothers will meet on Thursday.