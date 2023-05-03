Malakand-III power plant overhauling completed

PESHAWAR: Overhauling work has successfully been completed to clean the Malakand-III Power Complex, which generates 81 megawatts cheap hydropower at provincial government level.

“There is a more efficient infrastructure for power generation, which has increased the power generation on the one hand, and on the other hand, the income of the province will also increase significantly,” said

PEDO Chief Executive Naeem Khan while inaugurating the third unit of 27MW after completion of overhauling work of the power plant.He was informed that the three units of the 27 megawatts power plant were affected by the devastating floods in the Swat river in the past.The CEO appreciated the performance team members and said that Malakand III power plant was a valuable asset of the province, from which the province is getting more than Rs2 billion annually.