COAS, ISI DG call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House, local media reported quoting sources.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the security situation by the army chief and DG ISI, the sources added.
PM Shehbaz was apprised about the measures against terrorism, including the border situation. In the meeting, Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the professional affairs of Pakistan Army.
Despite the media reports, the Prime Minister’s Office and the army’s media wing remained tight-lipped about the meeting.
