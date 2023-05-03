Greece bans party linked to neo-Nazi group from May vote

ATHENS: Greece´s Supreme Court on Tuesday banned a party linked to the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group from contesting the May 21 general election, a legal source said.
The far-right Hellenes party of Ilias Kasidiaris, a convicted leader of the now disbanded Golden Dawn party, will not be able to field candidates, the court ruled. The small nationalist party Hellenes was formed in 2020 by Kasidiaris, the former spokesman and lawmaker of Golden Dawn, a few months before he was sent to prison.
Kasidiaris was among several top Golden Dawn members handed heavy prison sentences in October 2020 by a court that labelled the neo-Nazi party a criminal organisation.
