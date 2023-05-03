City receives moderate rain

LAHORE:Moderate rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. The rain started early morning and continued till evening in different spans. Almost every city locality witnessed moderate and scattered rain, which slowed down the traffic on several major roads.

The major areas affected with the rain included Walled City, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Johar Town, Nishtar Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Upper Mall, Gulberg, Pani Wala Talab, Jail Road, Tajpura, Chowk Nakhuda, Airport, Mughalpura, Faisal Town, Township, Ichhra, Mozang, Garden Town, Green Town, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Dharampura, Model Town, Muslim Town, Wahdat Road, Sabzazar, Chauburji, Civil Secretariat, Shahdara, Ravi Road and etc. Following the rain, Wasa MD along with his team visited all the choking points and monitored the post-rain operations. He said almost all the roads were cleared from the stagnant rainwater till night. Meanwhile, Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nokkundi where mercury reached 39°C, while in Lahore, it was 27.5°C and minimum was 18.2°C. LWMC also carried out a cleaning operation during the rain. LWMC operation teams were active in the field.