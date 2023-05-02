Time to take preventive measures to avoid dengue fever outbreak

Rawalpindi:According to health experts, it is time for both the individuals and the concerned government authorities to take extraordinary preventive measures to avoid a possible outbreak of dengue fever in this region of the country.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that as many as two confirmed cases of dengue fever have already been reported from Rawalpindi district this year so far while larvae of mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever are being found in abundance from areas in Rawal Town, Potohar Town and cantonment board areas in the district.

Two patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi in 2023, one on January 21 and the other on March 21 though both the patients had recovered and discharged, said In-charge Dengue Prevention and Control Cell at District Health Department Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad.

He added the larvae detection this year is significantly higher as compared to the larvae detected last year in April. The District Health Authority Rawalpindi and district administration are taking extraordinary measures for larvae removal, he informed ‘the News’.

It is important that the existence of greater number of larvae hints towards a more severe outbreak of dengue fever this year as compared to the outbreak, the population faced last year.

Experts say that almost all risk factors for a possible dengue fever outbreak including rains, rising temperature, heaps of garbage and rubbish dumps along with larvae of dengue fever vector and adult mosquitoes are very much in existence in this region of the country and to avoid outbreak, individuals must give attention to elimination of all possible breeding sites of mosquitoes in their homes and offices.

Experts say that if we fail in eliminating breeding sites of mosquitoes at the time, the population in town would have to face a much severe outbreak of dengue fever in the next three to four months. People must be aware of the fact that dengue fever is caused by the bite of an infected female mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’ and its elimination is a must to control spread of the infection.

Almost all varieties of mosquitoes breed in or near water that is stagnant or slow moving and to check spread of dengue fever, the habitats of mosquitoes especially those close to human habitation should be eliminated. Individuals should not allow unnecessary collection of water in and around residences and should take measures to eliminate mosquitoes in houses.

The only effective and available method of controlling and eventually eliminating the infection is elimination of adult mosquitoes and the mosquito breeding sites along with effectively treating patients identified as carriers.

The use of mosquito deterrents in bedrooms is effective to reduce the number of mosquitoes in the room, but it does not prevent mosquito bites altogether and the only thing that the individuals have to care for is to avoid mosquito bite to avoid spread of dengue fever.

It is important to mention here that ‘aedes aegypti’ breeds and stays on clean water containers like barrels, buckets, drums, tanks, flower vases, water coolers, discarded tires, toilet bowls and other such places, including the ones where rainwater collects. To control spread of the infection, individuals and families should empty all water containers and avoid collection of water in open anywhere in the house.