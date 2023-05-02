 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Zeeshan, Ammad in Torsam Khan Series final

By Our Correspondent
May 02, 2023

KARACHI: Zeeshan Zeb and M Ammad moved into the final of the 2nd Torsam Khan Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series at RKJK Squash Complex here on Monday. Zeeshan overpowered Abdullah Nawaz 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10 in 60 minutes and Ammad beat Usman Butt 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 in 23 minutes in the semifinals.