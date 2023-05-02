 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Shaheens reach Zimbabwe

By Our Correspondent
May 02, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens, under the captaincy of Imran Butt, reached Zimbabwe to play two four-dayers and five 50-overs games. Under the leadership of Butt, Shaheens trained in Karachi for 11 days before Eid ul Fitr under the supervision of a coaching staff led by former Test cricketer Aizaz Cheema.