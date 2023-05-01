Abandoned airport

Panjgur, a district in Balochistan, is home to a population of over 350,000 people. Despite its modest size, it has always played an important role in the economic development of the region, thanks to its strategic location near the Iranian border. One of the key factors that contributed to the district’s economic prosperity was the opening of its airport, which was granted international status in 2011. But the building now stands desolate and empty. The suspension of flights by PIA in recent years has left the future of the Panjgur airport in question. The lack of air connectivity has made it difficult for people to travel outside the district, affecting their ability to access essential services such as healthcare and education. The suspension of flights has also had a negative impact on the local economy, with businesses struggling to access markets outside the district.

The airport has the potential to serve as a key transportation hub, connecting Balochistan with other parts of Pakistan and the world. It is time the government took the necessary steps to ensure that Panjgur does not become a forgotten corner of the country.

Javed Sarwar

Panjgur