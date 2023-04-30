PU approves hiring of heads of various depts

LAHORE : The 1749th meeting of the Punjab University (PU) Syndicate was held here on Saturday in which recommendations of the selection board were approved while appointment of heads of various teaching and non-teaching departments was also approved.

The meeting chaired by the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood also approved increments of TTS teachers. The PU Syndicate also approved the appointment of Prof Dr Naeem Khan as Professor Emeritus. Professor Naeem Khan is presently serving as the Vice Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Naeem Khan is the 3rd PU Professor Emeritus in Zoology, appointed in the 102-year history of the Department of Zoology (established, 1921). Before him, only two Professors, Late Prof. Dr Muzaffar Ahmed (1980) and Prof Dr AR. Shakoori (2010) were awarded this unique honor and privilege as Professor Emeritus in Zoology by PU. Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has received his PhD degree in Zoology from University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada in 1996, after his MSc in Zoology (Gold Medal) from University of the Punjab, Lahore in 1983. He was EU Erasmus Mundus Post-Doctoral Fellow to University of Zagreb, Croatia (2015), EU Erasmus Mundus Post-Doctoral Staff to University of Crete, Greece (2016) and BC Salmon Farmers Association’s Post-Doctoral Fellow at Pacific National, Tofino, British Columbia, Canada in 1998.

Prof Dr M Naeem Khan has been awarded the distinguished position of Professor Emeritus for his outstanding career, services and contributions as Vice Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Skardu, GB (May 2018 to Present); Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of the Punjab, Lahore (2015-2018); Professor of Zoology PU (2005-2018), Registrar, PU (2005-2010); Professor of Biology & Dean, Faculty of Fisheries & Wildlife, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore (2003-2005) and his service with the Government of Punjab, Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Wildlife as Director Fisheries (1996-2003), Deputy Director Fisheries (1989-1996) and Assistant Director Fisheries (1986-89). Professor Emeritus Dr. Naeem Khan has been Adjunct & Visiting Professor to Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno (YKSUG), Belarus (2017), University of Liverpool, England, UK (2017), Kastamonu University, Turkey (2017), University of Crete, Heraklion, Crete, Greece (2016), University of Cyprus, Nicosia (2016), University of Zagreb, Croatia (2015-16), University of South Bohemia Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic (2016), NARIC-Research Institute for Fisheries & Aquaculture (HAKI), Szarvas, Hungary (2016) and University of Wales, Swansea, UK (2004).