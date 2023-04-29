Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in Karachi

KARACHI: Author, activist and daughter of the late Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Fatima Bhutto, has tied the knot at a ceremony with limited people in attendance at her residence 70 Clifton in Karachi.

Fatima’s younger brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, had broken the news of her marriage on Twitter Friday night. Fatima has tied the knot with Graham (Gibran).

“On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton,” said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior in his tweet showing the picture of the wedding ceremony. The picture shows both the bride and bridegroom in the wedding dress with Graham wearing the garlands used for such occasions.

Zulfikar Junior further wrote, “The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister. Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly.”

“Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you,” he said in his tweet.

Fatima Bhutto was born in Kabul in 1982. Her father Murtaza Bhutto, son of Pakistan’s first democratically-elected prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was killed during a police encounter in 1996 in Karachi during the government of his sister, the late Benazir Bhutto.

Fatima graduated from Columbia University in 2004, majoring in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Masters in South Asian Government and Politics.