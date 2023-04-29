Eight children burnt as high tension wire falls on house

LAHORE: Around eight children received burn injuries after a high tension wire fell on a house being entangled by a kite string in Chungi Amar Sadhu, Javed Colony.

Reportedly, the children were busy in kite flying when a kite string entangled into a high tension wire, fell on the house and the fire erupted. As a result, seven children received burn injuries. They were shifted to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. The injured victims were identified as Ayyan Ali, 05, Ali Hassan, 04, Sheharyar, 03, Hasnain, 10, Munir, 05, Zain, 04, Shehroz, 03, and Sahar, 10. Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited the hospital and inquired after the health of the victim children.

Body parts found: Parts of two unidentified bodies were recovered from fields near Hayer Village.A passerby spotted the body parts and alerted police. A team reached the spot on information, removed these to morgue for autopsy. Reportedly, the bodies were few days old and unidentifiable as these had been eaten by animals.

Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from the jurisdiction of Badami Bagh police station. The first unidentified body of a 50-year-old man was recovered under a bridge near Chowki Sabzi Mandi and the other of 45-year-old male from a dumping site near Ittefaqpura. The 45-year-old victim had marks of torture on his face. Police removed these to morgue for autopsy.

Firing suspect arrested: A suspected shooter was arrested by Kot Lakhpat Police on Friday. He was identified as Yasir alias Mocha. The suspect along with three other accomplices had opened fire at a jewellery shop near Qainchi Amar Sadhu.

The victim Arshad Sindhu, the owner of the jewellery shop, said that he along with his brothers after work was standing outside the shop when the suspect along with the accomplices approached and opened fire at the shop. He alleged that he had opened fire at the shop few weeks back also. Police arrested the suspect near Babar Chowk on a tip-off.

Man shot at, injured: A man was shot at and injured during a dispute over suspicion of spying for police in Factory Area.Reportedly, police had conducted a raid to arrest two suspects identified as Sajid and Salamat Ali near Ishaq Chowk, Qainchi, Chungi Amar Sidhu over drug dealing charges.

Sajid doubted that a person identified as Rauf Khan had spied against him before police. He went to his house. In a dispute there, Rauf opened fire. As a result, Sajid received a bullet injury at his arm.

Nine die in road accidents: Around nine people died, whereas 1,113 were injured in 1,087 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 616 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Meanwhile, security of the city, including mosques, Imambargahs, shrines, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tight on Friday.CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana had issued directions to the senior police officers, including all the divisional SsP and SDPOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation. Senior police officers visited different areas, including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SsP, SDPOs and related officers reviewed and ensured stringent security arrangements throughout the city particularly at masajid and religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling, checked all the vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.