 
close
Saturday April 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

UHS announces BDS result

By Our Correspondent
April 29, 2023

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the second professional BDS annual examinations 2022, on Friday. According to the notification, around 774 candidates of 17 affiliated dental colleges appeared for the exam, out of which 697 passed and 66 failed. The success rate was 91.35 percent.