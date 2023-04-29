UHS announces BDS result

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the second professional BDS annual examinations 2022, on Friday. According to the notification, around 774 candidates of 17 affiliated dental colleges appeared for the exam, out of which 697 passed and 66 failed. The success rate was 91.35 percent.
LAHORE:A Turkish delegation comprising Turkish Embassy’s Education Counselor Dr Mehmet Toyran with Berat Toyran...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a session in the honour of Director...
Lahore:A colourful performance was organised in Alhamra on the occasion of World Dance Day. There were dances from...
LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore has launched "The Great Debate 2023," a forum for multi-stakeholder...
LAHORE:May 1st is widely known as Labour Day, a day when the contributions, needs and hardships of workers are...
LAHORE:A two-day international workshop "Climate Change Impacts on Glaciers, Rivers and The Ocean" started at the...