Saturday April 29, 2023
Strong democracy

April 29, 2023

The unexpected wave of positivity in Pakistan’s governance has emerged when parliament started to assert itself a few weeks back. The cause and effect is clear and does not need any further clarification. One hopes this assertion and affirmation will remain intact but within the constitutional limits – we expect the same from other state institutions including the judiciary. If things continue to go in the right direction, democracy will flourish.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada