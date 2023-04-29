Strong democracy

The unexpected wave of positivity in Pakistan’s governance has emerged when parliament started to assert itself a few weeks back. The cause and effect is clear and does not need any further clarification. One hopes this assertion and affirmation will remain intact but within the constitutional limits – we expect the same from other state institutions including the judiciary. If things continue to go in the right direction, democracy will flourish.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
