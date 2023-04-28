‘Skipping India event to result in hefty fine’

KARACHI: A top Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official has said the Asian Champions Trophy in India is crucial for Pakistan as the federation could face a hefty fine if the team did not participate.

Speaking to reporters here Thursday, PHF Secretary Haider Hussain said that they had requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for participation in the event.

“We will have to pay a hefty fine if the national team does not participate in the event. It will also pave the way for the Olympics qualifiers,” Haider added. Haider also expressed concerns about the lack of funds but remained optimistic that the issue would be resolved with the help of the government and the private sector.

Meanwhile, the training camp for the junior team has resumed in Lahore, which is the final phase of preparation for the Junior Asia Cup 2023, to be held in Oman in May.