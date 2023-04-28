A world in distress

The world’s superpowers seem to be in trouble. The US is a victim of internal strife ranging from racial violence to targeted attacks on schools, public places and other locations. Political fights between Democrats and Republicans over the detention of former president Donald Trump dominate national politics, which may cause obstacles for the Biden Administration. In France, people took to the streets a few weeks ago to protest pension reforms and demand a rise in salaries. Sunak’s government in the UK is facing multiple challenges including a scandal involving his cabinet member. Russia is involved in a war with Ukrain.

China is perhaps the only superpower in the world which is pursuing peace initiatives across the world. However, the US and its Nato and Far-East allied powers are conspiring to furtively incite Taiwan against China and create hurdles in the latter’s phenomenal economic development. Despite all these impediments, Beijing has continued its diplomatic overtures to bring the warring factions and belligerent states closer. The current thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is an example of China’s peace efforts made by the Chinese leadership. All superpowers need to change their aggressive policies and join hands to maintain world peace.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob