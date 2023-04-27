Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Tirah: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the Khyber district Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, a fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District, on Tuesday.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Consequently, two terrorists were killed and four terrorists were injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah (26, a resident of Charsadda district) and Sepoy Basit Ali (24, a resident of Peshawar district), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.