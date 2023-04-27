Seven die in van-truck collision

TOBA TEK SINGH/FAISALABAD: Seven people were killed and 13 others wounded when a truck collided with a passenger van near Dharampura, Gojra-Pansera Road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding mini-truck rammed into a passenger van in the limits of tehsil Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh from rear side near Chak No 279 Dharampura, Gojra-Pansera Road, triggering a fire that engulfed both the vehicles.

The firefighting teams reached the site and controlled the fire. They also found four burnt bodies from the van and one from the truck, however, two others died due to head injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Gojra THQ hospital and a private hospital in Pansera.Among the deceased, only two were identified who included Muhammad Akram and Ghulam Dastagir, residents of Faisalabad’s Samundri tehsil, while seven of the injured included Afzal, Sabir, Suleman, Babra Yasmin, Basharat, Iftikhar and Shahzad.

Police also reached the site and collected forensic evidence.Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his grief over the accident and directed Faisalabad RPO Dr Muhammad Abid to furnish a report at the earliest.