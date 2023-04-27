Today is the age of technology and modern devices. Everyone is addicted to some app or the other, from children to adults. These apps provide a constant rush of dopamine, making them almost un-droppable for frequent users. This is one of the main reasons why the current generation feels an elevated level of anxiety when doing basic tasks and finds it difficult to get things done on time.

The withdrawal systems kick in almost immediately, keeping users glued to their screens and loathe to do anything else. We urgently need more stringent regulations around these addictive online apps and should treat this issue as seriously as any other public health crisis.

Afsheen Sabir

Gujranwala