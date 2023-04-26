PFC to participate in Canton Fair

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Tuesday left to participate in the world’s top 133th Canton Fair to showcase Pakistan's products and explore new export markets besides attracting foreign investments.

The fair would provide an opportunity to present Pakistani made furniture products and all other allied services, including import and export mainly with various and flexible pattern of trade, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chief executive officer of PFC said.

“PFC and Chenone will both hold a series of meetings with other multi nationals and exchange their professional expertise with each other for further improving the quality of their products at par with international standards in order to bolster the rate of trade in the field,” he said.

Ashfaq informed that more than 25000 Chinese foreign trade companies and about 6000 overseas companies were likely to participate, which he added, would help determine market potential and evaluate competition besides initiating joint ventures and project partnerships. He urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to manage single-country expos in all major countries for the effective and result-oriented promotion of Pak products.