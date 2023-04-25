CDA demolishes illegal settlements

Islamabad: On the directions of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal, on the third day of Eidul Fitr the Enforcement Wing and the Land Directorate conducted a full-scale operation to eliminate Afghan settlements and illegal constructions in Sector C-16 to keep Islamabad free from encroachments and illegal constructions.

On this occasion, along with the district administration, Islamabad police officials were also present to assist the CDA staff. Moreover, a joint team has also been formed under the direction of CDA Chairman Captain (r) Noor Ul Amin Mengal, which will survey different areas of Islamabad and mark encroachments and illegal constructions even during the Eidul Fitr holidays. Timely actions can be taken to eliminate illegal constructions.

The CDA chairman had issued strict instructions that no encroachment and illegal constructions would be tolerated in Islamabad. He further emphasised on discouraging land mafia.