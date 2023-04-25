France refuses to halt Indian Ocean migrant expulsions

MAMOUDZOU, France: France on Monday refused to halt a controversial planned operation to expel migrants from its Indian Ocean island territory of Mayotte, despite opposition from the neighbouring Comoros and clashes between locals and security forces sent by Paris.

The operation, called Operation Wuambushu (“Take Back” in the local language), aims to expel migrants from urban slums on Mayotte to improve living conditions for local residents in France´s poorest department.

Some 1,800 members of the French security forces have been deployed for the operation on Mayotte, including hundreds sent from Paris, with young locals and police clashing in the district of Tsoundzou outside the main town of Mamoudzou since Sunday.

Comoros, whose three islands lie to the northwest of Mayotte, said Monday it had refused to allow a boat carrying migrants from the island. Most of the illegal migrants being deported are Comoran.

It also said it had suspended passenger traffic at a port where deported migrants usually land. The country´s maritime services company also said that the Mutsamudu port was suspending passenger traffic from Monday until Wednesday.